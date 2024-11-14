Walker & Dunlop names Dan Groman as General Counsel

Walker & Dunlop announced the promotion of Dan Groman to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, effective November 8. As General Counsel, Groman is responsible for the company’s legal and compliance groups. Groman served as Walker & Dunlop’s Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary since August 2012. Before Walker & Dunlop, Groman served as Associate General Counsel at Freddie Mac and was an attorney previously at Arnold & Porter LLP.

