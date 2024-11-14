News & Insights

Stocks

Walker & Dunlop names Dan Groman as General Counsel

November 14, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Walker & Dunlop announced the promotion of Dan Groman to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, effective November 8. As General Counsel, Groman is responsible for the company’s legal and compliance groups. Groman served as Walker & Dunlop’s Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary since August 2012. Before Walker & Dunlop, Groman served as Associate General Counsel at Freddie Mac and was an attorney previously at Arnold & Porter LLP.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.