Walkabout Resources: Secured Sales Amidst Growing Demand

November 06, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Walkabout Resources Ltd. (AU:WKT) has released an update.

Walkabout Resources Ltd. has confirmed that despite increasing requests for its Lindi Jumbo graphite, these inquiries do not impact the value of its securities since they aren’t binding contracts. The company assures investors that all current and forecasted production for the year is covered by existing sales orders, supported by a binding offtake agreement with Wogen Pacific. This agreement ensures the purchase of all exported graphite, reinforcing Walkabout’s stable financial outlook.

