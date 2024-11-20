News & Insights

Waldencast reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $11.4M vs. $4.9M last year

November 20, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $70.2M vs. $53.7M last year. Michel Brousset, Waldencast (WALD) Founder and CEO, said: “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results, with Comparable Net Revenue Growth of 34.6% and continued gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA expansion. This reflects the strength of both our Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup brands, driven by increased consumer demand, the introduction of strong innovation in both brands, and improved stock availability. In Q3 2024, our Adjusted EBITDA Margin rose to 16.3%, a 720-basis point improvement over last year. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our guidance of full year Comparable Net Revenue Growth above the 25.7% growth achieved in the second quarter while delivering Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the mid-teens as we continue to leverage the power of our Waldencast platform to drive growth and enhance profitability of our market leading brands.”

