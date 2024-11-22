Waldencast price target raised to $6 from $5 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Waldencast (WALD) to $6 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong 3Q results with reported sales up beating the Street estimates. The company continues to make significant progress in building their brands through increased marketing and has continued to win expanded distribution.
