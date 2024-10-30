News & Insights

Waldencast plc Updates Articles of Association

October 30, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

Waldencast Acquisition (WALD) has released an update.

Waldencast plc, a public par value company, has amended its Articles of Association as per resolutions passed on October 28, 2024. The company is structured with a significant share capital divided into Class A, Class B, and Preference Shares, each with a minimal par value. This detailed restructuring could influence its stock market presence and investor interest, highlighting its commitment to governance and shareholder value.

