Wai Yuen Tong Plans Board Meeting for Key Financial Decisions

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (HK:0897) has released an update.

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of the year and decide on the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting marks a significant event for shareholders and potential investors as the company reviews its financial health and dividend prospects.

