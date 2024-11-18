News & Insights

Wagners Holding Reports 2024 Growth and Expansion Plans

November 18, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. (AU:WGN) has released an update.

Wagners Holding Co. Ltd. reported an improved financial performance for 2024, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies in its construction materials division and growth in its composites business in both Australia and the USA. The company plans to responsibly expand its concrete plant network and sees significant opportunities in the renewable power sector. The departure of Director Lynda O’Grady was acknowledged, with thanks for her contributions since 2017.

