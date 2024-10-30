News & Insights

Stocks

Waga Energy Enters Italian Market with Biomethane Project

October 30, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy has teamed up with CSAI to launch its first biomethane project in Italy, converting landfill biogas into renewable energy using WAGABOX® technology. This partnership aims to produce 29 GWh of biomethane annually, reducing CO2 emissions by 5,900 tons and enhancing energy efficiency by integrating into the Italian gas network. The initiative marks a significant step in promoting renewable energy and advancing the decarbonization efforts in the region.

For further insights into FR:WAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.