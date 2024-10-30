Waga Energy Enters Italian Market with Biomethane Project

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy has teamed up with CSAI to launch its first biomethane project in Italy, converting landfill biogas into renewable energy using WAGABOX® technology. This partnership aims to produce 29 GWh of biomethane annually, reducing CO2 emissions by 5,900 tons and enhancing energy efficiency by integrating into the Italian gas network. The initiative marks a significant step in promoting renewable energy and advancing the decarbonization efforts in the region.

