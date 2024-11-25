News & Insights

Waga Energy and RMR Launch Biomethane Project in Québec

November 25, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Waga Energy and the Régie des matières résiduelles du Lac-Saint-Jean have partnered to launch a biomethane project in Québec, utilizing Waga’s WAGABOX® technology to convert biogas from waste into renewable energy. This initiative aims to produce 55 GWh of biomethane annually, aligning with Québec’s climate goals and contributing to a greener economy by reducing CO₂ emissions. The project is supported by government funding and represents Waga Energy’s continued expansion in Canada.

