Waga Energy and RMR Launch Biomethane Project in Québec

Waga Energy SA (FR:WAGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Waga Energy and the Régie des matières résiduelles du Lac-Saint-Jean have partnered to launch a biomethane project in Québec, utilizing Waga’s WAGABOX® technology to convert biogas from waste into renewable energy. This initiative aims to produce 55 GWh of biomethane annually, aligning with Québec’s climate goals and contributing to a greener economy by reducing CO₂ emissions. The project is supported by government funding and represents Waga Energy’s continued expansion in Canada.

For further insights into FR:WAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.