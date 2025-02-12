Locomotive technology specialist Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 12, that fell short of analysts' consensus expectations. Adjusted EPS of $1.68 missed the forecast of $1.73 and Q4 revenue of $2.58 billion came in just under the anticipated $2.62 billion. Despite these misses, the company experienced a 2.3% increase in sales from the previous year.

Overall, Wabtec (as it is also known) ended the quarter with a solid performance in margins and cash flow, reinforcing its strong market positioning.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $1.68 $1.73 $1.54 9.1% Revenue $2.58 billion $2.62 billion $2.53 billion 2.3% Operating margin 12.9% - 12.2% 0.7 pps Cash flow from operations $723 million - $686 million 5.4%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, or Wabtec, is a major player in the rail and transportation sectors. It has expanded its footprint globally through strategic acquisitions, fueling growth across its installed base. Innovations in digital intelligence and green technologies, such as battery-electric locomotives, keep Wabtec at the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions. Focus areas like zero-emissions initiatives and automation reinforce its commitment to leadership in innovation.

For Wabtec, strategic acquisitions have not only broadened its product offerings but also enhanced its recurring revenue base. Key acquisitions like Faiveley Transport and GE Transportation are integral to Wabtec's success, establishing strong global distribution networks and support infrastructure. Its ability to leverage these assets contributes significantly to its competitive advantage.

Financial and Operational Highlights

In Q4 2024, Wabtec's Freight segment reported net sales of $1.79 billion, reflecting a minor increase due to optimized production schedules. The Transit segment saw robust sales growth of 7.1%, leading to $789 million in revenue, thanks to strong demand for original and aftermarket products. The company’s gross margin improved by 0.8 percentage points, a testament to its operational efficiencies and pricing strategies.

Wabtec’s innovation pipeline produced more than $1 billion in new orders for locomotives and modifications, underlining demand for environmentally friendly technologies. Strategic actions in these areas are critical as the company aims to drive future revenues through sustainability and technological edge. Notably, its backlog increased 1.2% to $22.3 billion, reflecting sustained demand and a favorable outlook.

The company's strong performance also extends to shareholder returns, highlighted by a $1.2 billion payout in share repurchases and dividends. A 25% increase in the quarterly dividend and a $1 billion share repurchase authorization further demonstrate management’s confidence in long-term cash flow generation. The end-of-quarter cash flow from operations was robust at $723 million, supporting these shareholder initiatives.

Future Outlook and Strategic Opportunities

Looking ahead, Wabtec expects adjusted EPS in 2025 to fall between $8.35 and $8.75, driven by projected mid-single-digit revenue growth. Operational efficiencies are expected to further boost profitability. The company's strategic initiatives in sustainability and technology are anticipated to continue underpinning its growth.

Potential risks to the outlook, as outlined in its earnings release, include economic fluctuations, regulatory changes, and cybersecurity threats. However, Wabtec's strategic focus on innovation, acquisitions, and market expansion position it well to mitigate these risks and deliver value. Investors may want to keep an eye on updates within these focal areas to assess potential impact on future quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.