WABC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/4/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of WABC's recent stock price of $54.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when WABC shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WABC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WABC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.93 per share, with $56.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.83.

In Friday trading, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.