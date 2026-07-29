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Wabash Posts Wider Loss In Q2

July 29, 2026 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $22.9 million compared to a loss of $9.6 million, prior year. GAAP loss per share was $0.56 compared to a loss of $0.23. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders was $21.6 million compared to a loss of $6.1 million, prior year. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.53 compared to a loss of $0.15.

The company's net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $417.2 million, reflecting a 9.1% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. As of June 30, 2026, total company backlog stood at approximately $956 million.

For the third quarter, the company guides revenue to be in the range of $440 million to $460 million and Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share to a range of $0.50 to $0.40.

Wabash shares are trading at $13.07 on NYSE, down 1.63 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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