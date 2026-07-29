Wabash Posts Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $22.9 million compared to a loss of $9.6 million, prior year. GAAP loss per share was $0.56 compared to a loss of $0.23. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders was $21.6 million compared to a loss of $6.1 million, prior year. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.53 compared to a loss of $0.15.

The company's net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $417.2 million, reflecting a 9.1% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. As of June 30, 2026, total company backlog stood at approximately $956 million.

For the third quarter, the company guides revenue to be in the range of $440 million to $460 million and Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share to a range of $0.50 to $0.40.

Wabash shares are trading at $13.07 on NYSE, down 1.63 percent.

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