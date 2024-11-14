WA1 Resources Unveils Promising Results at West Arunta

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has reported promising new assay results from its West Arunta Project, highlighting significant high-grade mineralization in the north-eastern zone of the Luni deposit. These results strengthen the project’s potential and will contribute to an updated Mineral Resource estimate anticipated in the first half of 2025. Investors are keenly watching as the company continues its field operations, expecting further results in the coming months.

