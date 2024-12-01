WA1 Resources Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.
WA1 Resources Ltd has appointed Lee Bowers as an independent Non-Executive Director, bringing over 20 years of experience in global resources finance to the company. Bowers, currently Managing Director at Fivemark Partners, is expected to play a significant role in the growth and strategic assessment of WA1’s projects, including the advancement of the Luni niobium deposit.
