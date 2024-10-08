News & Insights

WA1 Resources Reports "Excellent" Refining Testwork Results

October 08, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) revealed results from the initial refining testwork conducted at its 100 percent owned West Arunta niobium project on Monday (October 7).

Located approximately 490 kilometers south of Halls Creek in Western Australia, West Arunta hosts the significant Luni niobium deposit, which was discovered during the company’s first on-site drilling in 2022.

According to a July 2024 mineral resource estimate, Luni contains inferred resources of 200 million tonnes at 1.0 percent niobium pentoxide, including a higher grade resource of 53 million tonnes at 2.1 percent.

“In June we reported that beneficiation testwork successfully produced a high-grade niobium concentrate, primarily via flotation – the first stage in a conventional ferroniobium process flowsheet,” said WA1 Resources Managing Director Paul Savich in a press release.

The refining testwork, which used the niobium concentrate produced from the beneficiation in June, returned a refined concentrate grading 66.9 percent niobium pentoxide at 99.9 percent recovery. WA1 said that they consider this an excellent outcome.

The concentrate can now be used for upcoming conversion testwork, the third and final stage in the process, with the goal of producing ferroniobium end-product.

“In parallel, variability and optimisation testwork of the beneficiation stage is ongoing with the aim of demonstrating mineralisation can be beneficiated from a portion of the Luni deposit to support detailed mine planning and other evaluations,” Savich said. "This will support process flowsheet development and preliminary mass balances to support engineering assessments.”

In September, to protect the rights of the Kiwirrkurra people and itself, WA1 Resources signed a negotiation protocol with native title representative body Tjamu Tjamu.

The protocol was entered into to ensure the project “happens the right way and everyone has a good chance to share the benefits of the project.”

Proposed infrastructure for West Arunta includes an access road connecting Luni to the mid-state highway, which has already secured a miscellaneous licence application following the negotiation protocol and other requisite approvals.

The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
