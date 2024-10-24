News & Insights

WA1 Resources Advances West Arunta Project Development

October 24, 2024 — 06:33 pm EDT

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

WA1 Resources Ltd has reported significant progress at its West Arunta Project, announcing an initial inferred mineral resource estimate for the Luni niobium deposit, marking it as a major critical mineral deposit globally. The company continues to advance pre-development activities, including extensive drilling and environmental studies, while also securing a A$60 million placement to bolster its financial position. Negotiations with local native title holders are underway to facilitate infrastructure development, indicating strategic steps towards project advancement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

