W-SCOPE Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Market Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

W-SCOPE Corporation. (JP:6619) has released an update.

W-SCOPE Corporation has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending January 2025, anticipating a significant decline in net sales and operating profit due to the exclusion of WCP as a consolidated subsidiary and challenges in the European EV market. The company is focusing on cost reductions and new contracts in the ion-exchange membrane and battery separator markets to mitigate these impacts.

