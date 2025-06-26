VWDRY or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - Electronics stocks have likely encountered both Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) and Eaton (ETN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Eaton has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VWDRY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VWDRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.81, while ETN has a forward P/E of 28.52. We also note that VWDRY has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65.

Another notable valuation metric for VWDRY is its P/B ratio of 4.6. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ETN has a P/B of 7.22.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VWDRY's Value grade of A and ETN's Value grade of D.

VWDRY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ETN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VWDRY is the superior option right now.

