VVX vs. P: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either V2X (VVX) or Everpure (P). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both V2X and Everpure have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VVX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.03, while P has a forward P/E of 29.54. We also note that VVX has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. P currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53.

Another notable valuation metric for VVX is its P/B ratio of 2.1. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, P has a P/B of 16.74.

Based on these metrics and many more, VVX holds a Value grade of A, while P has a Value grade of D.

Both VVX and P are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VVX is the superior value option right now.

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V2X, Inc. (VVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.