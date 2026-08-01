Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) said second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $654 million, roughly in line with the prior-year period, as higher prices and operating efficiencies helped offset nearly $40 million in energy-related headwinds.

Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Pruitt said the company’s aggregates-focused business demonstrated resilience during inflationary pressures. Aggregates shipments rose 1% from a year earlier, though results varied by geography because of weather conditions. Aggregates cash gross profit per ton exceeded $12 and increased $0.14 year over year.

Freight-adjusted aggregates selling prices increased both sequentially and from the prior year. On a mix-adjusted basis, average selling prices rose 5% year over year, with gains across geographies. Excluding diesel, freight-adjusted unit cash costs of sales increased 3%.

“Our teams executed well, earning higher prices for our products in each segment and driving operational efficiencies to help offset inflationary increases in our input costs,” Pruitt said.

Guidance Maintained as Public Work and Large Projects Support Demand

Vulcan reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. Management continues to expect modest aggregates shipment growth in 2026, supported by public infrastructure activity and private large-project construction, while residential construction remains weak.

Pruitt said the company entered the year with healthy backlogs and continued to see healthy backlogs and robust quoting activity. He cited favorable trends in public highways, public infrastructure, data centers, manufacturing projects, liquefied natural gas projects and power infrastructure.

Trailing-12-month highway awards in Vulcan’s markets were up double digits from a year earlier, while public infrastructure awards in those markets increased 20%, according to the company. Pruitt said Vulcan’s footprint is aligned with data-center activity and associated power-generation and power-infrastructure investment.

Residential construction, particularly single-family activity, remains constrained by affordability, management said. Warehousing activity was broadly flat, although Pruitt said the company has seen limited “green shoots” in specific markets.

Management expects large projects to contribute to shipments on a gradual, ongoing basis rather than producing major swings in volume. Pruitt characterized the outlook as “slow and steady,” noting that project schedules determine when customers take delivery of material.

Pricing and Costs Expected to Improve in the Second Half

Management said pricing is tracking its plans, with price realization expected to move toward the upper end of its previously discussed 4% to 6% range by year-end. Vulcan pulled some midyear price increases forward into June, and Pruitt said the company could consider additional pricing actions if diesel costs remain elevated.

“Our biggest lever to overcome fuel continues to be price,” Pruitt said, adding that the company intends to protect margins amid persistent inflationary pressure.

Diesel was a significant headwind in the quarter, including a $26 million impact discussed during the question-and-answer session. Vulcan said operating disciplines, production efficiencies, labor scheduling and other actions mitigated part of the impact. Management also cited opportunities to manage diesel-intensive activities and use liquid asphalt storage assets in its downstream business.

Chief Financial Officer Mary Andrews Carlisle said the second half should benefit from easier comparisons, as the company faced unusually concentrated repair and insurance costs during the second half of 2025. Seasonally higher shipment volumes should also support cost performance.

Vulcan expects full-year selling, administrative and general expenses to be $10 million to $15 million below its initial February forecast of $580 million to $590 million. Carlisle said gross margins may remain down year over year in the third quarter but are expected to improve in the fourth quarter, resulting in modest overall expansion in the second half.

Capital Allocation, Acquisitions and Divestitures

The company said it spent $370 million on maintenance and growth capital projects in the first half, invested $75 million in a strategic aggregates acquisition and returned more than $500 million to shareholders, including $400 million of share repurchases. Full-year capital expenditures are still expected to total $750 million to $800 million.

Vulcan paid down approximately $200 million of outstanding commercial paper during the second quarter and ended June with about $300 million in cash. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 times at June 30. Trailing-12-month return on invested capital increased 20 basis points year over year to 16.1%.

During the quarter, Vulcan completed divestitures of its California concrete operations and non-core U.S. Virgin Islands operations. It also acquired an aggregates operation from Brannan Sand & Gravel in early June, expanding its presence in southern Colorado and strengthening distribution in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Pruitt said the company’s acquisition pipeline remains active and that several opportunities could be finalized this year. He said future transactions would remain focused on aggregates-led businesses where Vulcan can apply its selling and operating disciplines.

Mexico Arbitration Decision

Vulcan also provided an update on its arbitration against Mexico under the North American Free Trade Agreement. Pruitt said all three tribunal members found Mexico’s actions were arbitrary, grossly unfair and unjust, and found that numerous actions violated NAFTA. However, the two tribunal members who issued the majority opinion awarded Vulcan only immaterial damages, while the third member dissented from the damages determination.

Pruitt called the result disconcerting but said Vulcan has continued supplying Gulf Coast customers since the 2022 taking of its Calica operation. He said the company still owns the land and surrounding port property in Mexico and remains positioned to serve the Gulf Coast through its distribution network.

About Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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