Vulcan Materials initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst Steven Fisher initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials (VMC) with a Buy rating and $349 price target The firm sees Vulcan as a beneficiary of an improving non-residential construction market in the second half of 2025 and 2026, and believes the accompanying earnings uplift is underappreciated. This will support 3%-4% aggregates volume growth in 2026 and also bolster Vulcan’s pricing power, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
