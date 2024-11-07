News & Insights

Vulcan Materials initiated with a Buy at UBS

November 07, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

UBS analyst Steven Fisher initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials (VMC) with a Buy rating and $349 price target The firm sees Vulcan as a beneficiary of an improving non-residential construction market in the second half of 2025 and 2026, and believes the accompanying earnings uplift is underappreciated. This will support 3%-4% aggregates volume growth in 2026 and also bolster Vulcan’s pricing power, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

