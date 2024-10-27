News & Insights

Vulcan Energy Secures Top Green Rating in Global Milestone

October 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd has achieved a world-first by receiving a Dark Green rating from S&P Global, the highest for a metals and mining company, emphasizing its sustainability in the Green Financing Framework. This milestone supports Vulcan’s ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project, which aims to produce lithium and renewable energy in an environmentally friendly manner, aligning with the European energy transition. The recognition is a significant endorsement for Vulcan’s ongoing financing efforts, highlighting its leadership in the green energy sector.

