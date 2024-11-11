News & Insights

Vulcan Energy Secures €100 Million for Geothermal Project

November 11, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. has secured €100 million in funding from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection to advance its HEAT4LANDAU Project, aimed at decarbonizing district heating networks in Landau with renewable geothermal energy. This project is part of Vulcan’s Phase One Lionheart Project, which aims to integrate geothermal plants to support Landau’s transition to sustainable heating by 2026. The funding represents a significant milestone for Vulcan, highlighting geothermal energy’s role in Europe’s green transition.

