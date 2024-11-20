Vulcan Energy Resources: Funding Needs and Project Updates

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. has announced findings from its Phase One Project’s definitive feasibility and bridging engineering studies, but additional funding is required to achieve the desired outcomes. The company cautions that while these results are promising, there are no guarantees of achieving the anticipated levels of performance. Investors are advised to consider the associated risks and uncertainties before making investment decisions.

