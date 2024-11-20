Vulcan Energy and BASF Partner for Geothermal Project

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. has partnered with BASF SE to create a renewable geothermal heat project at BASF’s Ludwigshafen site, aiming to supply significant heat demand and reduce CO2 emissions. The collaboration includes the potential development of a lithium extraction plant to produce lithium for electric vehicle batteries, demonstrating a strategic move towards sustainable energy solutions. This partnership is set to establish a blueprint for advancing geothermal energy production in Europe, benefiting both industry and local communities.
For further insights into AU:VUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.