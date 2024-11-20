Vulcan Energy and BASF Partner for Geothermal Project

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (AU:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. has partnered with BASF SE to create a renewable geothermal heat project at BASF’s Ludwigshafen site, aiming to supply significant heat demand and reduce CO2 emissions. The collaboration includes the potential development of a lithium extraction plant to produce lithium for electric vehicle batteries, demonstrating a strategic move towards sustainable energy solutions. This partnership is set to establish a blueprint for advancing geothermal energy production in Europe, benefiting both industry and local communities.

