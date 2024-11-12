VTech Holdings Sees Revenue Dip, Margin Improve

VTech Holdings ( (VTKLF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information VTech Holdings presented to its investors.

VTech Holdings Limited is a global company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of consumer electronic products, particularly known for its electronic learning products and telecommunication devices, with operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 2024, VTech reported a 4.5% decrease in revenue to US$1,089.7 million, though it noted an improvement in gross profit margin from 28.5% to 31.5%. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders fell by 6.6% to US$87.4 million. Despite the decrease in revenue and profit, the company maintained its interim dividend at US17.0 cents per share and highlighted the successful integration of Gigaset’s assets, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Looking ahead, VTech remains optimistic about its financial performance, projecting revenue growth driven by increased sales in electronic learning products and telecommunication products, particularly in the US, and anticipating improved profitability due to declining material costs and strategic product mix changes.

