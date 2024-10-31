VT Holdings Strengthens Corporate Governance and Business Strategy

VT Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:7593) has released an update.

VT Holdings Co., Ltd. has implemented a holding company system to enhance business agility and autonomy, while ensuring efficient resource allocation and corporate governance. The company aims to foster transparency and fairness in management by establishing committees and internal controls. Additionally, VT Holdings is committed to shareholder engagement and maintaining strategic cross-shareholdings to bolster business relationships.

