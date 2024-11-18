News & Insights

VT Holdings Achieves Record Revenue and Profit Growth

November 18, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

VT Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:7593) has released an update.

VT Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a record high revenue increase of 17.3% year-over-year for the first half of fiscal year 2025, driven by strong performance in automobile sales and related services. Their operating profit also reached a new peak with a 12.4% YoY increase, attributed to high value-added used car sales and a robust service and car rental segment.

