VT Holdings Achieves Record Revenue and Profit Growth

VT Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a record high revenue increase of 17.3% year-over-year for the first half of fiscal year 2025, driven by strong performance in automobile sales and related services. Their operating profit also reached a new peak with a 12.4% YoY increase, attributed to high value-added used car sales and a robust service and car rental segment.
