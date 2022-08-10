VSTA vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Vasta Platform Limited is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VSTA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than PLTR has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VSTA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 49.94, while PLTR has a forward P/E of 60.06. We also note that VSTA has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94.

Another notable valuation metric for VSTA is its P/B ratio of 0.48. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PLTR has a P/B of 8.06.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VSTA's Value grade of B and PLTR's Value grade of D.

VSTA sticks out from PLTR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that VSTA is the better option right now.

