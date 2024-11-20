News & Insights

VSee Health Expands Telehealth Pilot in Cameroon

November 20, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

VSee Health, Health Tech Without Borders, and iDocta are expanding their Project VITAL Africa telehealth pilots to improve healthcare access in Cameroon. This initiative aims to provide sustainable training and innovative telehealth solutions in conflict-affected regions, addressing significant challenges such as high maternal mortality rates and inadequate healthcare access. By collaborating with local and international partners, the project emphasizes sustainability and equity, aiming to empower communities facing humanitarian and climate-related crises.

