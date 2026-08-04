Voyager Technologies Posts Record Q2 2026 Results; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG), on Monday announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, highlighting strong demand across defense and space programs.

Revenue rose to $52.7 million, a 15.5% increase from $46.06 million in Q2 2025, reflecting execution across its portfolio and contributions from recent acquisitions. Bookings surged to $113.0 million, more than double the prior year's quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 2.1x. Backlog expanded to $335.5 million, providing visibility into future growth.

Gross profit declined to $4.5 million, compared with $8.2 million in Q2 2025, as operating expenses rose sharply. Voyager reported a net loss of $46.5 million, or $(0.79) per share, compared with a net loss of $31.4 million, or $(1.23) per share, in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(37.5) million, compared with $(9.1) million in the prior year quarter, reflecting scaling of Starlab and continued investment in advanced technologies.

The company ended the quarter with $373.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of $585.5 million. Management emphasized that the balance sheet provides flexibility to fund growth, initiatives and innovation.

Looking ahead, Voyager raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $275 million to $305 million, representing 66% to 84% year-over-year growth compared with $166.4 million in FY 2025.

Chairman & CEO of Voyager Technologies Dylan Taylor described the quarter as "defining," citing record revenue, bookings, backlog, and the Astrobotic acquisition as evidence of scale and market penetration.

VOYG has traded between $17.41 and $52.40 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $28.01, up 14.19%. During overnight trading the stock is at $32.02, up 14.32%.

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