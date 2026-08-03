Voyager Technologies, Inc. Loss At -$46.490 Mln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) released Loss for second quarter of -$46.490 million

The company's earnings totaled -$46.490 million, or -$0.79 per share. This compares with -$36.640 million, or -$1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Voyager Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$41.024 million or -$0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $52.746 million from $45.674 million last year.

Voyager Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$46.490 Mln. vs. -$36.640 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.79 vs. -$1.23 last year. -Revenue: $52.746 Mln vs. $45.674 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 275 M To $ 305 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.