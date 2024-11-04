Voya Financial reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.90, consensus $2.04

Reports Q3 revenue $1.96B, consensus $1.86B. “We delivered robust results in Wealth Solutions and Investment Management in the third-quarter of 2024. This helped offset higher loss ratios in Health Solutions, resulting in an adjusted operating EPS of $1.90 per diluted share,” said Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer, Voya Financial (VOYA). “We are building on our commercial momentum to accelerate profitable growth. We are also fully focused on executing substantial rate increases in our Stop Loss business during the fourth- quarter, which we expect will improve profitability in Health Solutions in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VOYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.