Voya Financial Appoints Michael Katz As CFO

September 04, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Wednesday announced the appointment of Michael Katz as CFO, effective January 1, 2025.

Katz will report to Heather Lavallee, Voya's chief executive officer.

Katz, who has been with Voya and its predecessor ING U.S. for more than 20 years, currently serves as executive vice president of Finance and is a member of Voya's Executive Committee.

Katz will succeed Don Templin, who has been serving as Voya's CFO since November 2022 and recently made the decision to retire. To ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities, Templin will serve as a strategic advisor to Voya from January 1, 2025, until his retirement in the first quarter of 2025.

"Don's guidance and insight over the past two years have played a critical role in the strategic direction and future growth at Voya," said Lavallee. "During his time at Voya, Don quickly became a trusted advisor to me. I am grateful for his leadership as well as his passion for the business and our people, including the strong team of financial professionals who will continue to support Mike. We thank Don for his continued support and wish him and his family all the best as he embarks on a new chapter in retirement, concluding a truly remarkable career."

