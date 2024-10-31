Vox Royalty Advances Gold Projects in Australia

Vox Royalty (TSE:VOXR) has released an update.

Vox Royalty Corp. reports significant progress in its Western Australia gold royalty assets, driven by high gold prices exceeding AUD$4,000 per ounce. The Myhree gold project has achieved its first gold doré production, while the Mungari mill expansion and Castle Hill mining services are advancing ahead of schedule. These developments highlight the strong growth potential of Vox’s portfolio in the robust Australian mining sector.

