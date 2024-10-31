News & Insights

Stocks

Vox Royalty Advances Gold Projects in Australia

October 31, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vox Royalty (TSE:VOXR) has released an update.

Vox Royalty Corp. reports significant progress in its Western Australia gold royalty assets, driven by high gold prices exceeding AUD$4,000 per ounce. The Myhree gold project has achieved its first gold doré production, while the Mungari mill expansion and Castle Hill mining services are advancing ahead of schedule. These developments highlight the strong growth potential of Vox’s portfolio in the robust Australian mining sector.

For further insights into TSE:VOXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.