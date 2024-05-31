News & Insights

Vow ASA Secures Record-Breaking Cruise Contract

May 31, 2024

Vow ASA (SSHPF) has released an update.

Vow ASA has secured its largest cruise contract ever, worth EUR 28.4 million, to deliver advanced wastewater and waste treatment systems for two ships, enhancing sustainable cruise operations. The firm order for the first ship is valued at EUR 13.9 million, with the option for the second ship at EUR 14.5 million, reflecting the company’s expected cost levels and margin targets. Vow ASA, with its record of preventing pollution and enabling industry decarbonization, is positioned to capture more market share as cruise companies modernize fleets.

