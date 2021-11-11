VOTE: ESG Activism in an ETF

(1:00) - Engine No. 1 and the Exxon Campaign

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Yasmin Dahya Bilger, head of ETFs at Engine No. 1, about activist investing through an ETF. The activist investment firm had sent shock waves through Corporate America in May when it targeted Exxon Mobil XOM and successfully placed three candidates on the board of directors.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF VOTE, which started trading in June, intends to encourage transformational changes in companies through shareholder activism. The fund invests in 500 of the largest US public companies and comes with an expense ratio of just 0.05%.

VOTE is an excelent alternative to standard S&P 500 ETFs for ESG focused investors since they can get a similar financial performance while participating in efforts to bring transformational changes in portfolio companies. Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL and Alphabet GOOGL are the top holdings in the market cap weighted ETF, which has already gathered about $250 million in assets.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more about this unique activist approach to sustainable investing.

