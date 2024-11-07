News & Insights

Stocks

Vortex Energy and Alberta University Boost Hydrogen Storage

November 07, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vortex Energy Corp. (TSE:VRTX) has released an update.

Vortex Energy Corp. has secured additional funding for its collaboration with the University of Alberta to enhance hydrogen storage technology in Canadian geological formations. The project aims to improve the efficiency, safety, and scalability of hydrogen storage, supported by contributions from NSERC and MITACS. This initiative is part of Vortex’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:VRTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.