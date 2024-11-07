Vortex Energy and Alberta University Boost Hydrogen Storage

Vortex Energy Corp. (TSE:VRTX) has released an update.

Vortex Energy Corp. has secured additional funding for its collaboration with the University of Alberta to enhance hydrogen storage technology in Canadian geological formations. The project aims to improve the efficiency, safety, and scalability of hydrogen storage, supported by contributions from NSERC and MITACS. This initiative is part of Vortex’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:VRTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.