Vornado price target raised to $40 from $32 at Compass Point

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum raised the firm’s price target on Vornado (VNO) to $40 from $32 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Vornado has been proactive in increasing cash liquidity and the firm expects this strategy could generate wins later in 2025 as office loan maturities lead to more market distress, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VNO:
- Vornado Realty Trust Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Vornado reports Q3 AFFO 52c, consensus 51c
- VNO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Vornado price target raised to $34 from $27 at Barclays
- Vornado price target raised to $38 from $33 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.