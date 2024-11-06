News & Insights

Vornado price target raised to $40 from $32 at Compass Point

November 06, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum raised the firm’s price target on Vornado (VNO) to $40 from $32 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Vornado has been proactive in increasing cash liquidity and the firm expects this strategy could generate wins later in 2025 as office loan maturities lead to more market distress, the analyst tells investors.

