Vor Bio: RemeGen Achieves Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Study In China Evaluating Telitacicept

(RTTNews) - Vor Bio (VOR) announced that its collaborator, RemeGen, achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with primary Sjgren's disease. The study achieved the primary endpoint of improving disease activity measured by a reduction in EULAR Sjgren's syndrome disease activity index. Telitacicept demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

RemeGen plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China for primary Sjgrens disease.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.