Vor Bio: RemeGen Achieves Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Study In China Evaluating Telitacicept

August 13, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vor Bio (VOR) announced that its collaborator, RemeGen, achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with primary Sjgren's disease. The study achieved the primary endpoint of improving disease activity measured by a reduction in EULAR Sjgren's syndrome disease activity index. Telitacicept demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

RemeGen plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China for primary Sjgrens disease.

Stocks mentioned

REGMF
VOR

