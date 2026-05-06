Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which added 37,217,681 units, or a 2.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VOO, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 3.3%, and Apple is up by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PLU ETF, which added 110,000 units, for a 39.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VOO, PLU: Big ETF Inflows

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