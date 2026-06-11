VONG vs. IWO: Large-Cap Stability or Small-Cap Growth Upside?

Key Points

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF offers a lower expense ratio.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has delivered higher recent returns.

The Vanguard ETF concentrates on large-cap tech while the iShares ETF focuses on smaller companies in across tech and industrials.

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The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) offers lower costs and large-cap stability, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) provides aggressive exposure to small-cap growth companies.

Both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) target growth stocks but operate at different ends of the market capitalization spectrum. The iShares ETF focuses on smaller firms that may offer higher return potential, whereas the Vanguard fund tracks established industry leaders. This comparison examines how their different market-cap focuses affect risk, expense structures, and long-term total returns for growth-oriented investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IWO VONG Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.24% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 32.40% 21.20% Dividend yield 0.40% 0.40% Beta 1.46 1.16 AUM $14.3 billion $50.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is significantly more affordable with an expense ratio of 0.06%, which is much lower than the 0.24% charged by the iShares ETF. Both funds currently offer an identical dividend yield of 0.40%, providing a modest income stream alongside their primary focus on capital appreciation.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IWO VONG Max drawdown (5 yr) (40.50%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,257 $1,974

What's inside

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF allocates capital to the largest growth companies in the U.S. market. Its portfolio is heavily concentrated in the technology sector, which accounts for 51% of its weight, followed by communication services and consumer cyclical sectors at 13% each. It holds 394 stocks. The fund was launched in 2010 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.56 per share.

In contrast, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF tracks smaller companies with greater expansion potential. Its sector allocation casts a wider net for opportunities, led by technology at 26%, industrials at 23%, and healthcare at 22%. Its top holdings include Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) at 3.19% and Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) at 2.06%. This fund was launched in 2000 and has paid $1.51 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What does this mean for investors

These ETFs are not meant to compete for a position in your portfolio but serve complementary roles as part of a long-term investment strategy. Owning a mix of large-cap and small-cap stocks makes for a well-rounded investment portfolio for achieving retirement goals.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has outperformed over the past five years, but the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has performed marginally better over the past 12 months. This signals a rotation that could broaden the tech-driven bull market. Small-cap stocks have underperformed for several years, leaving attractive valuations among smaller companies with promising growth potential.

The iShares’ more diversified sector allocation could pay off if the bull market broadens beyond technology. At some point, the high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds that have pressured consumer spending will ease, and that could be a catalyst for improving economic conditions. This scenario would benefit growth across multiple sectors and increase the value of many holdings in the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF.

For investors looking for more diversification beyond large-cap stocks, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is one of the better small-cap funds to consider.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.