Vonex Limited Upholds Strong Governance Standards

Vonex Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to high corporate governance standards by complying with ASX’s Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company has established a Board Charter outlining roles and responsibilities, and conducts thorough checks before appointing directors or senior executives. This strategic focus aims to ensure transparency and maximize corporate goals through diversity.

