Vonex Limited Faces Takeover Bid From MaxoTel

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has released a supplementary target’s statement regarding an on-market takeover bid by Maxo Telecommunications Pty Ltd for all Vonex’s ordinary shares. This replacement statement updates shareholders on the offer details and replaces the original target’s statement. Shareholders are encouraged to seek professional advice to understand the implications of this offer.

For further insights into AU:VN8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.