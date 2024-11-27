Vonex Limited Director’s Share Disposal Amid MaxoTel Offer

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Brent Paddon, who has disposed of 450,000 ordinary shares as part of the MaxoTel takeover offer. This adjustment reflects strategic moves within the company as it navigates the corporate landscape, potentially impacting its market position. Investors in Vonex might find these developments significant as they could influence future stock performance.

