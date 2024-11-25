Vonex Limited Cautions Investors Amid FY24 Results

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has released its FY24 results, emphasizing the need for investors to conduct independent investigations before making any investment decisions. The company highlights that the information provided is subject to change and carries no guarantee of future performance, urging caution due to potential risks and uncertainties.

