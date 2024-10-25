Vonex Director Sells Shares in MaxoTel Takeover

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

In a significant move, Vonex Limited’s Director Jason Gomersall sold approximately 26.76 million shares as part of MaxoTel’s on-market takeover offer, indicating strong support for the acquisition. Despite the sale, Gomersall retains a substantial stake and plans to vote in favor of the proposed resolution. This development marks a pivotal moment in Vonex’s strategic journey as it aligns with MaxoTel’s ambitions.

