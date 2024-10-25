News & Insights

Stocks

Vonex Director Sells Shares in MaxoTel Takeover

October 25, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

In a significant move, Vonex Limited’s Director Jason Gomersall sold approximately 26.76 million shares as part of MaxoTel’s on-market takeover offer, indicating strong support for the acquisition. Despite the sale, Gomersall retains a substantial stake and plans to vote in favor of the proposed resolution. This development marks a pivotal moment in Vonex’s strategic journey as it aligns with MaxoTel’s ambitions.

For further insights into AU:VN8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.