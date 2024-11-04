Volvo Cars' Global Sales In Oct. Rise 3% On Europe Sales

(RTTNews) - Volvo Car AB (VLVOF), a Swedish car maker, reported Monday that its global sales grew 3 percent in the month of October to 61,686 cars from last year's 59,861 cars.

The increase in sales primarily reflected the strong performance of electrified models in Europe. Sales in the US and China declined, but the performance of the electrified range was strong.

The company's sales of electrified models - fully electric and plug-in hybrid models - grew 40 percent from last year, and accounted for 48 percent of all cars sold during October. The share of fully electric cars constituted 22 percent of all cars sold for the month.

Sales of Mild hybrids/ICE in the month declined 17 percent to 31,791 cars.

Europe sales climbed 21 percent year-over-year to 30,167 cars, with 46 percent rise in Electrified Models.

China sales fell 10 percent, despite 23 percent rise in electrified models. In US, total sales declined 17 percent, despite 18 percent rise in electrified models with plug-in hybrid models increasing 67 percent.

In October, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,846 cars, followed by the XC40/EX40 with total sales of 14,088 cars and the XC90 at 8,517 cars.

The total sales for the period of January through October amounted to 622,608 cars, an increase of 9 percent from the prior year.

