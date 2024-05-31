Volvere PLC Buys Back Shares, Updates Capital

Volvere (GB:VLE) has released an update.

Volvere PLC, a growth and turnaround investment company, has announced the repurchase of 5,000 of its own ordinary shares on May 31, 2024, at a price of 1,480 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital consists of 6,207,074 Ordinary Shares, with 3,968,152 shares held in treasury and 2,238,922 shares in circulation. This strategic move is considered inside information according to UK Market Abuse Regulations.

For further insights into GB:VLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.