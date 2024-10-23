News & Insights

Volution Group Releases 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Volution (GB:FAN) has released an update.

Volution Group plc, a prominent designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions, has released its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts following its preliminary results announcement. The company has also made these documents available online for shareholders, including a notice for the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This move marks an important update for investors tracking Volution’s financial performance and strategic plans.

